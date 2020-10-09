Yes4All

Combo Coated Kettlebell Set Of Weights

HIGH-QUALITY CAST IRON WITH VINYL COATED FINISH: Each kettlebell is encased with color-coded vinyl to prevent corrosion, increase durability, reduce noise, protect flooring and enhance appearance WIDE, SMOOTH HANDLE: Smooth, high-quality textured steel handle of the kettlebell weights provides a comfortable and secure grip for high reps, makes chalk unnecessary for both men and women FLAT BOTTOM FOR STABILITY: Enables upright storage, perfect for kettlebell workouts such as renegade rows, handstands, mounted pistol squats and other exercises IDEAL FOR ANY AGE OR GENDER: The wide range of weights is ideal for anyone wanting to improve their strength, power and endurance via a versatile kettlebell fitness routine consisting of swings, deadlifts, squats, get-ups and many more SETS OF 5, 10 AND 15LBS KETTLEBELLS: Available in sets of 3 for your own preferences: 5, 10 and 15lbs kettlebell weights and now offer kettlebells with bright, vivid colors for you to choose