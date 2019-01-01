Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Patchwork Dresses
Zara
Combined Asymmetric Dress
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
V-neck midi dress with asymmetric sleeves, gathering in the front and long side slit in the front.
Featured in 1 story
25 Patchwork Dresses, Because Matching Is So 2016
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Finery London
Assam Green Ferns Dress
$215.00
from
Finery London
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Strappy Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
LOFT
BUY
DETAILS
Ajaie Alaie
See Through Me Dress
$170.00
from
Pas Mal
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Linen Dress
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Flat Cage Slingbacks
£19.98
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Metallic Polo Sweater
£19.98
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Satin Skirt
£69.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Sporty Shorts
£9.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted