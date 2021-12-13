Zara

Combination Long Plaid Overshirt

$119.00

CONTENTS AND CARE MATERIALS We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the health, safety, and quality standards for our products. The Green to Wear 2.0 standard aims to minimize the environmental impact of textile manufacturing. To do this, we have developed Inditex’s The List program which helps us guarantee both the purity of production processes and the health and safety of our garments. OUTER SHELL MAIN FABRIC 56% polyester · 31% wool · 13% acrylic SECONDARY FABRIC 100% cotton CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. To keep your jackets and coats clean, just freshen them out and wipe them with a cloth or clothing brush. If dry cleaning is necessary, try to look for dry cleaners that use environmentally respectful technologies. Do not wash Do not use bleach / whitener Do not iron Tetrachloroethylene Dry Clean Do not tumble dry