Recycled cotton is obtained from cotton textile waste that are classified by type and color to then be shredded and transformed into new cotton fiber. The use of recycled cotton reduces the consumption of virgin raw material. By transforming cotton waste into a new recycled fiber, we avoid the growth of new cotton crops. Additionally, the production process uses less water, less energy, and generates less waste, helping us conserve the environment. Certifications We only use recycled cotton certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) Environmental benefits Recycling reduces the consumption of raw material Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption