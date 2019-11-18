Combat Winter Boots

$30.99

Buy Now Review It

Imported Rubber sole 【WARM WINTER BOOTIES】-Womens low heel booties shaft measures approximately 4.7" from arch, Low heel height measures approximately 1.2" 【ANKLE BOOTS FEATURES 】-These warm work combat boots are made of waterproof leather,lace-up, metal eyelets, padded collar and tongue design 【RUBBER SOLE】-The sole is made of high quality oxford rubber sole, which has superior wear resistance and grip.The special texture in the middle of the sole makes you comfortable, safer and more confident 【HIGH QUALITY】-Ankle booties are made of high-quality materials, stylish appearance, delicate touch, thick thickness, soft fabric boot lining and padded padded footbed, upgraded version with velvet, warm feet 【EASY TO MATCH】-Womens booties suitable for all season and any fashion clothes:jacket, casual, jeans, coat, shorts.Daily wear,work,shopping,travel,ect.Please choose the size chart follow the product description,any problems,please contact us, we are willing to exchange or refund