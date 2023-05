Columbia

Freezer Maxi Dress

$64.97

Buy Now Review It

89% Polyester, 11% Elastane Imported Pull On closure Machine Wash Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection Omni-Freeze Omni-Wick pulls moisture away from the body so sweat can evaporate quickly.. Look and feel good whatever the weather with our latest clothing and gear built to keep you comfortable and protected throughout the season.