Columbia

Columbia Women’s Bonehead Stretch Sleeveless Dress

$61.56

Imported STYLISH SLEEVELESS DRESS: Inspired by the waterside and exuding a cool, polished air, this sleeveless dress just looks as good as it feels in the middle of summer. COTTON BLEND: Created for sunny hot weather, the lightweight, cool-to-the-touch cotton blend keeps you comfortable throughout the day. MADE FOR FISHING: Simple yet quietly technical, this PFG dress features nice touches to help you cast your next lure, while keeping you in style indoors or out. HANDY FEATURES: Built to support your passion with simple necessities including an integrated removable belt, hand pockets, chest pockets with hook and loop closure, rod holder, and utility loop. BUILT TO LAST: Columbia’s attention to detail is what sets our apparel apart. Specifying only the highest quality materials, expert stitching and craftsmanship. This is a stylish dress you will enjoy for seasons to come. The catch of the day is calling. Answer it in this functional fishing dress, made with an integrated removable belt, a rod holder and a utility loop in a stretch-cotton construction. Smart design makes for a great experience. Whether you're out for hours of just socializing, or sitting back casting your next line across the water, this dress will not disappoint. The cotton blend will feel comfortable all day. A convenient removable belt can perfect the fit if desired, while the rod holder, utility loop, plus hand and chest pockets keeps essentials close by. Columbia offers this women’s dress in multiple colors and sizes. Extended sizing available. Regular Fit. To ensure the size you choose is just right, please refer to our sizing chart. To find your waist measurement, measure around your natural waistline, and then measure widest point at the hips. 오늘의 캐치는 부르고 있습니다. 일체형 탈착식 벨트, 로드 홀더 및 신축성 있는 면 구조의 유틸리티 루프로 제작된 기능성 낚시 드레스로 답을 받으세요. 스마트한 디자인으로 훌륭한 경험을 선사합니다. 몇 시간 동안 사교 활동을 즐기거나 물을 가로질러 다음 줄을 던져 앉아있든, 이 드레스는 실망하지 않을 것입니다. 면 혼방은 하루 종일 편안함을 느낄 것입니다. 편리한 탈착식 벨트는 원하는 경우 완벽한 핏을 제공하며, 로드 홀더, 유틸리티 루프, 핸드 및 가슴 포켓은 필수품을 가까이에 둘 수 있습니다. 컬럼비아는 이 여성용 드레스를 다양한 색상과 사이즈로 제공합니다. 확장 사이즈 주문 가능. 레귤러 핏. 선택한 사이즈가 딱 맞는지 확인하려면 사이즈 차트를 참조하십시오. 허리 치수를 찾으려면 자연스러운 허리 둘레를 측정한 다음 엉덩이에서 가장 넓은 부분을 측정하십시오.