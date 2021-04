Mercury Row

Colton Beveled Accent Mirror

$279.94 $140.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This mirror in the oil rubbed bronze finish is a great addition to any space and can help reflect beautiful light from every angle. The round silhouette with a manufactured wood frame helps to make the space bigger and will pair nicely with any design aesthetic you choose, whether that is an industrial, farmhouse, or even contemporary.