Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
rag & bone
Colt Sandal
$375.00
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A low-rise demi-block heel complements the squared toe of a leather sandal with striking modern flair.
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Leather High Heeled Sandals
£49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Leather High Heeled Sandals
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
Pêche
Alexis
$92.00
from
Pêche
BUY
Zara
Heeled Leather Square Toe Sandals
£70.78
from
Zara
BUY
More from rag & bone
rag & bone
Stealth Mask - Blue/white
$30.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
rag & bone
The Stealth Mask Pack
$55.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
rag & bone
Stealth Mask - Plaid
$30.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
rag & bone
Abstract Zebra Pullover
$275.00
$165.00
from
rag & bone
BUY
More from Sandals
Tory Sport
Love Slides
$98.00
from
Tory Burch
BUY
Vans
Slide-on Sandal
$34.99
from
Off-Broadway Shoe Warehouse
BUY
PUMA
Leadcat Ftr Slides
$30.00
from
PUMA
BUY
promoted
A New Day
Knotted Bow Slide Sandals
$22.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted