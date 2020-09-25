ColourPop

Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Acid Tinted Moisturizer

$14.00 $9.80

ColourPop Pretty Fresh Tinted Moisturizer is a hydrating, oil-free tinted moisturizer with lightweight coverage that evens skintone and leaves your skin looking fresh and healthy. Formulated with hyaluronic acid (aka HA) and coconut water to support skin hydration without adding oil, this tinted moisturizer works for all skin types and makeup styles - just customize your routine to create your own look!