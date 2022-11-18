ColourPop For Target

Lippie Stix Trio – Grwm

$18.00

At a glance Cruelty Free Highlights Ultra-pigmented color with one swipe intensity Creamy Matte and ultra Matte X finishes Long-wearing, creamy formula Enriched with Mango Seed Butter, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter + Vitamin E for a moisture boost Comfy, non-drying feel Perfect for a quick pout - no liner needed Flattering pink and mauve shades for all skin tones Shades in Trio: Oh Snap, Cami and My Bad Specifications Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Color Palette: Medium Tones Product Form: Stick Beauty Purpose: Lining Net weight: .1 Ounces TCIN: 86046930 UPC: 192250041725 Item Number (DPCI): 052-18-2763 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description ColourPop’s GRWM Lippie Stix Trio features their iconic long-wearing formula that delivers one swipe intensity that stays all day. Lip-loving Mango Seed Butter, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter and Vitamin E leave lips feeling moisturized and comfy, never dry. Wear alone for casual color or pair with a matching Lippie Stix for a flawless pout. Shades in Trio: Oh Snap, Cami and My Bad. Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.