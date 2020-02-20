HEMA

Colourful Poster

£9.00

Buy Now Review It

At HEMA

product information A colourful poster with a print of a square filled with houses and plants. The poster resembles a drawn scene from the Mediterranean sea region, that will get you in a holiday mood. The poster is easily stuck to a smooth surface using the poster tabs (81040081). HEMA is committed to the protection of tropical rainforests. That is why we prefer that the wood and paper that is used for our products bears the FSC® label for responsible forest management. *: FSC Mix length cm: 70 width cm: 50 product-id: 13692019