Coloured Raine

Coloured Raine Glowlighter

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Leave your skin illuminated and radiant with the Focal Point GlowLighter from Coloured Raine. This pressed powder is buttery smooth to effortlessly blend over cheekbones, brow bones, cupid's bow and down your nose to accentuate the high points of your face. This pigmented highlighter makes a big impact with just a little bit of product, so you'll have plenty of GlowLighter to last you for many looks to come.