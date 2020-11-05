The Happiness Planner

The 100-day Planner | Lavender & Coral

The Happiness Planner: Mastering Happiness & Success One Day At A Time! The Happiness Planner® is a beautiful planner designed to help you not only plan and manage your schedules & to-do lists, but also live a truly happy and fulfilled life by creating a life in alignment with who you are and embracing the power of positive thinking, mindfulness, gratitude, and self-development. While using The Happiness Planner®, you will be encouraged to: Set goals that will maximize your happiness level. Practice self-reflection so that you understand yourself better. Plan your life around things that truly matter. Start each day with an exciting and inspiring thought. End each day with gratitude. Cut out things that hold you back. Train your mind to always look at the positive side of things. Learn to master the art of resilience. Strengthen relationships with your loved ones. Spend more time and money on things that truly make you happy Eat healthily and exercise regularly The Key Elements: The Happiness Roadmap: This section is designed to help you become more self-aware and understand yourself better. It comes with questions that seem simple, yet, very crucial for you to ask yourself so that you can set goals that will make you feel truly fulfilled once you achieve them. The Daily Pages: These pages are designed to fill your every day with inspiration, help you practice putting yourself into a positive frame of mind every morning and night, and help you cultivate habits of gratitude and introspection. If you just focus on making each day a great day and repeat that, then you end up with a great week. And if you repeat that then you end up with a great month, a great year, and a great life. The Reflection Pages: At the end of each week, we ask you to reflect on your week, on the highs & the lows, but more importantly, on the lessons learned and how you'd like to improve. This section is designed to help you realize that there's a positive side to everything. Even a seemingly negative event teaches you something - it teaches