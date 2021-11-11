KASH Beauty

Colour Trip Palette

£39.95 £31.95

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A 25-shade eyeshadow and liner palette. KASH Beauty have just made all your eyeshadow and liner dreams a reality. The Colour Trip Palette features 25 eyeshadow and water-activated liner shades for you to indulge your brightest, boldest looks in. The hyper-pigmented eyeshadows feature shades from the rainbow, from the purest white to the deepest black, while the five dual liner shades are here to help you create the ultimate graphic liner looks. Vegan Cruelty free