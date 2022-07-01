Byredo

Colour Stick

$33.00

Buy Now Review It

At Byredo

Purple Stinger A transparent blue-purple. A dewy-cream stick to gloss eyes or highlight lips and cheeks. Wear with Destroyer or clash with Kumato. The universal product. A multi-use stick to be used all over the face. Buildable coverage that is easy to apply and combine with other BYREDO COLOUR STICKS to contrast or enhance. Housed in silver metal, the slim stick with curved bullet tip is designed to be used easily, quickly and instinctively while eschewing ultra-perfection; the intense colour is blendable with fingers or brush. The Colour Stick comes in finishes aligned to corresponding shades, encompassing lightweight dewy, matte and creamy textures suitable for cheeks, eyes and lips.