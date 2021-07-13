Sigma

Colour + Shape Brow Powder Duo

£13.45

Buy Now Review It

At Look Fantastic

Fill, define and enhance your brows with the Sigma Color + Shape Brow Powder Duo, a must-have brow powder kit that combines two complementary shades for creating your own customised hue. Lending you full creative control, the brow duo allows you to blend the two colours together to create the perfect shade for your individual brows. Finely milled, the powders deliver medium-to-full, buildable coverage with a soft finish. Long-wearing, the brow powder will expertly fill in sparse areas to mimic the appearance of fuller, more voluminous brows. Cruelty-free. Vegan.