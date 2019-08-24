Take it to the matte with 16 new gorgeous lipcolour shades! Indulge in richness beyond compare with our most luxuriously rich matte color and intensely rich hydration. Your lips are kept soft, smooth, and with a creamy feel. With a spectrum of gorgeous shades from bold to nearly nude, Colour Riche Matte Lipcolour offers a shade that’s perfect for every look and any occasion while keeping lips hydrated.Apply starting in the center of your upper lip. Work from the center to outer edges of your lips, following the contour of your mouth. For a bolder look, prime and line lips first with Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner—fill in lips entire with the lip liner, then apply Colour Riche Matte Lipstick on top.