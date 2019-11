Maria Nila

Colour Refresh Bright Copper

C$33.75

At Maria Nila

Nourishing masque with colour pigments that will quickly freshen up your hair. 2 pair of gloves comes for free with every ordered Colour Refresh. How to use: Apply to washed, towel–dried hair. Apply the colour evenly through the hair and leave to work for 3–10 minutes depending on the intensity desired. Be sure to use gloves. Rinse and finish off with conditioner. Stays in the hair for about 4–10 washes.