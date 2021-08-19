Sachajuan

Colour Protect Shampoo, 8.4 Fl Oz

$28.00

Product Description Shampoo specially formulated with Ocean Silk Technology, less wash active ingredients and micro emulsion technology to prevent color fade. Adds bounce and leaves hair with a silky shine. Use on similar or darker tones to protect color-treated hair. Massage a small amount into wet hair. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with SACHAJUAN Color Protect Conditioner. SACHAJUAN is driven by the beauty of simplicity. Our approach to hair care is simple: cleanse, condition, and add treatments if needed, to build a uniform foundation for styling. Our goal is to make hair look, feel and move like hair, but better. By strengthening and protecting hair’s natural characteristics, we can improve it – making it easier to care for and control. Inspired by this, we designed our Ocean Silk Technology to help create the desired result for every client. It's a process we've worked with and mastered as professionals, and through the development of each product. We want to give people that feeling of having simply beautiful hair. Brand Story SACHAJUAN is driven by the beauty of simplicity. Our products help achieve a personal look in the easiest possible way. Each one is designed to produce an effortless look, enabling a confident, modern and personal twist.