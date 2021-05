ShayelilyJewelry

Colour Pony Bead Necklace

C$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At ShayelilyJewelry

Product details: Necklace Fresh water pearls, beads, 14k gold plated beads 14k gold plated clasps Please note there may be bead pattern variations in each piece since all pieces are made to order. Select length Model wearing 17 inch