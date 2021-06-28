United States
DENY Designs
Colour Poems Gingham Sunshine Square Throw Pillow
$49.00$27.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Details & Care Bring your style to your pillow collection. The Deny throw pillow is crafted from 100% woven polyester and features vibrant designs on the front and back, with a hidden zipper. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide. - Color: multi (gingham) - 18" x 18" x 2" - Made in USA Orders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Spot clean 100% polyester Item #6561829