CYO

Colour Nutrition Moisturising Lipstick In Awww

£5.00 £2.50

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

CYO Colour Nutrition Moisturising LipstickMeet... Colour NutritionPigmented colour. Lips feel the love; so soft & smooth. Stays put.• Intense vibrant colour• Nourishes lips• Comfortable to wear• Long lasting• Cherry & Vanilla fragranceMore...Kissably soft and intensely coloured. Say hello to soft, smooth and moisturised lips for 12 hours. This lightweight, creamy formula glides on to nourish lips with stain-free, cake-free coverage. Sweetly fragranced with cherry and vanilla coconut and featuring moisturising ingredients, nourished lips are here to stay…