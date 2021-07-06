Burt's Bees

Colour Nurture™ Moisturizing Cream Blush

C$16.99

About This Product ITEM #792850910072 Now your favourite natural Burt's Bees® blush makeup comes in a cream blush form with a lightweight, luxuriously creamy formula that applies smoothly and blends easily across your cheeks for a seamless, radiant pop of colour. Burt's Bees® Colour Nurture™ Cream Blush pairs well with Burt's Bees® Colour Nurture™ cream eye shadow shades. The Strawberry Cream blush colour flatters light to medium skin tones, highly pigmented but still buildable so you can get the look you want. Cream blush makeup is highly portable and easy to use, perfect for on-the-go application. This cream blush is made with nourishing, 99.7% natural origin ingredients like Vitamin E and berry fruit wax to care for your skin naturally. Coconut and jojoba derived emollients instantly moisturize, giving your skin a natural looking flush of colour with a fresh, dewy glow. All of the creamy colours in Burt's Bees® blush makeup are naturally formulated without parabens, phthalates, SLS or petrolatum.