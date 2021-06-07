United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
delilah
Colour Intense Eyeshadow Palette – Jezebel
£34.00£25.50
At Look Fantastic
Create subtle and dramatic makeup looks with the delilah Colour Intense Eyeshadow Palette in Jezebel, a collection of mattes, shimmers and metallics housed within a sleek branded compact. The nine cool-toned eyeshadows arrive in rich pink and soft grey hues and boast a velvety texture that glides onto lids to impart intense colour payoff and long-lasting, comfortable wear. Formulated with micro-pigments for effortlessly even application and superior blendability, the Colour Intense palette allows you to create everything from a polished daytime elegance to bold, eye-catching evening looks.