Colour Intense Eyeshadow Palette – Jezebel

£34.00 £25.50

Create subtle and dramatic makeup looks with the delilah Colour Intense Eyeshadow Palette in Jezebel, a collection of mattes, shimmers and metallics housed within a sleek branded compact. The nine cool-toned eyeshadows arrive in rich pink and soft grey hues and boast a velvety texture that glides onto lids to impart intense colour payoff and long-lasting, comfortable wear. Formulated with micro-pigments for effortlessly even application and superior blendability, the Colour Intense palette allows you to create everything from a polished daytime elegance to bold, eye-catching evening looks.