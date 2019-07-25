Max Factor

Colour Elixir Lipstick In Toasted Almond

£13.98

Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick is specifically developed to ive rich colour & moisture in one swipe that lasts up to 24 hours. Our amazing much-loved lipstick has a unique nourishing elixir formula, contain in a blend of 60% emollients, conditioners & antioxidants including vitamin E, that continuously cares for your lips and that lasts up to 24 hours. Our rich colour Delivers saturated & Intense colour in one swipe so you can see the colour impact instantly. It's comfortable to wear, feels lightweight, & lid es on smoothly & evenly. Available in a wide rane of Wearable trendy shades, from nudes & Browns, pinks & mauves, to your classic red. Find your much loved shade (now with a new shade number), but also why not try our exciting trend related shades. For best results apply Your colour Elixir Lip Liner to define and contour your lips and to prevent feather in. Apply Your favourite shade of colour Elixir Lipstick in one easy stroke, add in further coats to build colour until you find your preferred look. Treat your lips with colour Elixir for colour & moisture in one swipe.