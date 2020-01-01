Nexxus

Nexxus Colour Assure Shampoo 400mlNexxus – Salon Crafted Protein BlendsDid you know that hair is made of almost 90% protein? Everyday washing and styling can cause these proteins to weaken making hair appear frizzy, damaged and dull. At Nexxus we use science to identify the protein need of each hair type. We then infuse these Salon Crafted Protein Blends into our formulas, to bring life back to your hair. Do you have colour treated hair? Don’t let your colour fade.Nexxus Color Assure range – for colour treated hair vibrancy. COLOR ASSURE Shampoo, with our exclusive PROTEINFUSION blend with Elastin Protein and Quinoa, gently cleanses colour treated hair while enhancing its vibrancy. This sulphate free formula gives you long lasting colour vibrancy for up to 40 washes. A lightweight product that won’t weigh your hair down but will help to restore your shine.