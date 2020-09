Pottery Barn

Colossal Handknit Pillow Covers

$69.50

Buy Now Review It

At Pottery Barn

Chunky yarn makes a statement pillow cover that’s extra stylish and extra cozy, yet surprisingly light and soft. Knit by hand, these are the heirloom-worthy accents your sofa never knew it needed. • Front is knitted of 100% acrylic, rev…