For the ultimate skinny line, Revlon ColorStay Skinny Liquid Liner is here. Its highly pigmented formula gives you bold, even, streak-free color in a single stroke. With mistake-proof control and non-draggy application, the ultra-fine 0.1mm tip makes it easier than ever to create a skinny, precise line. The liquid eyelineracirc,s longwear technology means you can wear it all day without worrying about smudging, fading or transfer. And itacirc,s ophthalmologist-tested to be non-irritating, suitable for contact lens wearers and safe for sensitive eyes.