Revlon Colorstay Endless Glow Liquid Highlighter is a creamy, blendable formula with specially treated pearls that give instant, intense highlights. The full-pigmented formula gives a crystal-glow that lasts all day. It effortlessly blends into skin and can be applied either over or under your other Colorstay makeup products. The extra-large doe-foot applicator dispenses product seamlessly. It comes in 4 shimmering shades that can illuminate any skintone.How to use:- Apply to desired areas of the face using the doe-foot applicator and blend in with fingers or sponge. - Can be applied on top of foundation for a more intense highlight, or below foundation for a subtle glow.