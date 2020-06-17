Revlon

Colorstay Crème Eye Shadow

$7.99 $5.45

Buy Now Review It

#1 Longwear Brand* Luxurious, blendable crème eye shadow with built in brush Waterproof, longwearing formula lasts up to 24 hours Available in 12 colors and 4 finishes The Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow is a luxurious, vibrant crème eye shadow that lasts up to 24 hours. The ColorStay technology with strong flexible polymers creates a waterproof film for longwear. The pro-inspired, built-in brush provides an easy, mess-free application. This eye shadow comes in a variety of colors and finishes. Mix and match to create your collection of perfect color combinations! Revlon is a global leader in cosmetics, hair color, fragrances, skincare, and beauty care products. One of the strongest consumer brand franchises in the world, Revlon’s products are sold in over 100 countries across six continents. Revlon revitalized the industry over the years with iconic nail and lip colors and with breakthrough technology like ColorStay transfer-resistant lipstick and makeup. * Claim based on Nielsen Scantrack Service for long wear brands for YTD WE 12/31/2016, Total US and xAOC. Copyright 2016, The Nielsen Company.