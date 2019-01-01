L'Oréal

Colorista Hair Makeup 1-day Hair Color

L'Oreal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup 1-Day Hair Color is not a hair dye-it's makeup for hair! Gentle leave-in formula for one day color that washes out with shampoo. No bleach or gloves required and transfer resistant when dry. Mix and match different shades to create your own non-permanent hair color. No gloves. No damage. No rules. Pink hair, blue hair, or purple hair, this wash out hair color gives you limitless options. Hair makeup shades designed for blondes and designed for brunettes.