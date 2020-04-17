L'Oreal Paris

Colorista 1-day Hair Color Spray

L’Oreal Paris Colorista Spray lets you play with color in a whole new way! A temporary hair color spray that allows you to instantly get bold looks when you want them and how you want them without the commitment – this color spray for hair is out after 1 day and is kind to your hair. Just spray, play, wash, repeat. Each shade is formulated to allow for vivid color on all hair types, no bleach required. Break with the routine and start exploring your style with Colorista Sprays!Shake well before each use. Hold can 4–6 inches from dry hair and spray. Wait a few minutes for color to dry completely. Tip: Don't spray too much at once! Color is more visible as it dries.Warning: Flammable. Avoid fire, flame and heat during application and until hair is fully dry. Avoid spraying in eyes. Contents under pressure. Do not puncture or incinerate. Do not store at temperatures above 120°F. Keep out of reach of children. Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.