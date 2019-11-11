Coffee + Paper Co

Colorful Vintage Merry Christmas Cards (50)

$125.00 $94.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zazzle

Size: 5" x 7" When you've got big news to share, we can help! Annoucement cards perfect for sharing all that's important in your life. Dimensions : 5" x 7" (portrait); 7" x 5" (landscape) High quality, full-color, full-bleed printing on both sides Add photos and text for no additional charge Paper Type: Matte A classic, all around paper with a natural feel and an uncoated matte finish; our Standard Matte stands the test of time. Elegant and understated, colors print softer and more subtle. 17.5 pt thickness / 120 lb weight / 324 GSM Light white, uncoated matte finish with an eggshell texture Paper is easy to write on and won't smudge Made and printed in the USA