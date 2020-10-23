Poketo

Colorful Open Dated Spectrum Poster Calendar

$53.95

This poster-sized wall planner calendar is an ideal tool to plan and record your monthly goals. It features 12-month calendar sheets in fun and bright colors that help you organize your daily schedules or tasks. The wall planner calendar is open-dated, so you can start organizing the future whenever you please. You can display page by page or all at once for a powerful long-term planning tool. Made of environmentally-friendly, tree-free paper.