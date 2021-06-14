Danessa Myricks Beauty

Colorfix 24 Hour Cream Colour – Matte

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Supremely versatile (you make up the rules), Danessa Myrick’s Colorfix 24-Hour Cream Colour is the paint you’ve been waiting for – allowing you to amplify your eyes, lips, cheeks… anywhere deserving of attention. Brimming with pigment for show-stopping payoff, the Matte formulation dries quickly and stays where you want it. From graphic lines to daring, full-coverage lip colour, the buildable creams can be worn as a stand-alone shadow, lip or cheek tint, or as a ‘grippy’ base for powders (they intensify the finish). Made to go the distance (these stand up to heat, sweat and weather), they can be mixed to generate a custom colour, or blended into your complexion products to adjust the depth or tone. Playing well with wax, silicone and oil-based products, they’re also great for layering – wear under gloss or apply with your favourite foils, shimmers or duo-chrome pigments for endless experimentation.