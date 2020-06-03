Danessa Myricks Beauty

Colorfix 24-hour Cream Color

$18.00

Metallic Cream Color – next wave innovation. ColorFix is a hybrid cream color and extreme long wearing paint that can be safely used on lips, eyes or face. It’s extraordinary silicone/polymer base can be mixed to create custom colors, transparencies or bold saturations. Optimized for a masterful color explosion. Ideal alone or as a base for powder products. ColorFix has tremendous endurance to withstand high temperatures head on and sustainable under water.