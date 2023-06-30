Colorescience

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Body Shield Spf 50

Description Enjoy a natural, sun-kissed glow and all-mineral protection from UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light and infrared radiation in a formula that blends with all skin tones and types. Sweat/water resistant for 80 minutes. Benefits Reef safe, hypoallergenic, paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, oil-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free. Suggested Use Shake well before each use and apply liberally and evenly to exposed areas. Reapply at least every 2 hours.