Description Colorescience SPF 35 Lip Shine delivers rich color finished with a delicate gloss. Transform your lips with an innovative blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and peptides for intensive moisturizing and subtle plumping. Benefits Zinc oxide offers UV protection to this often neglected area. Gluten/paraben-free formula benefits sensitive skin. Suggested Use For maximal UV protection, reapply with wand every 2 hours.