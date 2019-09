Oliver Bonas

Colored Shot Glasses Set Of Six

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oliver Bonas

Add a playful touch to your next soiree with the Colored Shot Glasses Set of Six. Made from colored soda lime glass, each shot glass has its own color decorated with quotes in gold-toned decals, making it easy to keep track of your glass. Packaged in an OB box, this set makes an ideal housewarming present.