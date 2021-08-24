SWACC Store

11 brilliant colors, each color with 2 pcs, total 22 pcs in set clip-in/clip-on Colored hair extension, 1 Piece with 1 Clip Attached and very easy to apply Made by 100% high quality Synthetic fiber, it looks, moves and feels like real hair with affordable price 2 texture options: Straight and Curly. Approx. Straightening Length:19~20 Inches. Weight: 7g per piece Instant 'highlight' blending with your own hair without chemical treatment! Great short term using for daily hair beauty, birthday party, theme party, Halloween costume Important Instruction:Clip must be opened and closed, bend the clip to snap them open and shut Pressure Sensitive Clips- Easy to operate, causes no damage, and is non-permanent. Instant 'highlight' blending with your own hair without chemical treatment! Great short term using for daily hair beauty, birthday party, theme party, Halloween costume. Clips opening and closing instructions: With the clip side of the piece facing you, put both thumbs on each side of the clip and the index fingers at the front sides. Snap the clip open by applying pressure toward yourself with the index fingers. Similarly, close the clip by applying pressure away from yourself with the thumbs. Clip in/on hair extension apply instructions: Separate the hair. Using a tail comb or your index fingers, part the hair horizontally from one side of the head to the other. Placement of all clips on your hair. Finishing the look. Release all the hair and blend in with Clip-in Extensions. Color difference Notice: Due to different computer monitor's color settings, Very slight Color difference may occur.