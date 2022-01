Madewell

Colorblock Quilted Scuff Slippers In Recycled Faux Fur

$39.50 $17.70

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made of supersoft—and recycled (!)—faux fur with a new, more durable sole, these quilted colorblock slippers are a treat for your feet. Welcome to Cozy Town, population: you. Recycled faux fur upper. Man-made sole. Do Well: Made using polyester recycled from post-consumer plastic which helps keep trash out of landfills. Import. Madewell.com only. NA855