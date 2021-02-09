Madewell

Colorblock Polo Sweater

$79.50 $44.97

About This Item Size Info - True to size. - XXS=000, XS=00-0, S=2-4, M=6-8, L=10-12, XL=14-16, XXL=18 (16W). Details With its open polo collar, this lightweight merino wool sweater has a built-in laid-back look. A Madewell-team favorite in cool color blocking, it has a just-a-touch-cropped fitted waist made to wear with almost anything. - 23" length (size XX-Small) - Spread collar with split neck - Long sleeves - 100% merino wool - Hand wash, dry flat - Imported - Women's Clothing