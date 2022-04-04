Papier

Colorblock Notebook

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

The details Notebook The possibilities of a new notebook are endless. Whether it becomes a space for grand ideas, little reminders or anything that inspires you throughout the day. Choose between our hardback and softback options, and decide if you’d like lined, dotted or plain pages inside. Then personalize your cover with a name, fun title, your alter ego or a special quote – the page is yours.