Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Prada
Colorblock Lace-up Boot
$990.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A chunky lugged sole grounds this towering homage to '80s neon color pops.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Marc Jacobs
Women's Crosby Round Toe Leather Platform Hiking Boots
$450.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Guidi
Front Zip Ankle Boots
$1813.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Front Zip Bootie
$750.00
$449.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Too Faced
Hangover Replenishing Face Primer
C$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Prada
DETAILS
Prada
Tie-dye Collared Cotton Poplin Shirt
£790.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Silk Abstract Print 3/4 Sleeve Dress
$125.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Black Tech Sandals
$570.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Boots
DETAILS
Universal Thread
Indie Heeled Booties
$34.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS DESIGN
Aviate Leather Biker Boots
$127.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Wild Print High-top Sneaker
C$60.00
C$34.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
No7
Laboratories Resurfacing Skin Paste Mask
C$28.00
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted