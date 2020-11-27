Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Nordstrom Signature
Colorblock Funnel Neck Cashmere Sweater
$299.00
$123.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Colorblock Funnel Neck Cashmere Sweater
More from Nordstrom Signature
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Tunic Sweater
$279.00
$167.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
V-neck Cashmere Pullover
$199.00
$119.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
Cashmere Turtleneck Pullover
$349.00
$209.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted