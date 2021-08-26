Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Anthropologie
Colorblock Crochet Cardigan
$180.00
$65.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
100% cotton Open front Spot clean Imported Dimensions 43"L
Need a few alternatives?
UO
Melissa Knit Shrug
BUY
$29.99
$54.00
Urban Outfitters
Farm Rio
Banangola Fleece Cardigan
BUY
$196.00
$245.00
Farm Rio
promoted
Aerie
Oversized Varsity Cardigan
BUY
$41.96
$59.95
Aerie
promoted
Aerie
Button Cropped Cardigan
BUY
$54.95
Aerie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Moments To Remember Keepsake Journal
BUY
$11.97
$34.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Scalloped Crochet Cotton-linen Duvet Cover
BUY
$71.97
$188.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Lustered Velvet Alastair Euro Sham
BUY
$23.97
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sage Table Lamp
BUY
$101.97
$228.00
Anthropologie
More from Sweaters
Free People Movement
Field Of Dreams Pullover
BUY
$23.97
$128.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Colorblock Crochet Cardigan
BUY
$65.97
$180.00
Anthropologie
Dedicated
Sweater Rutbo Blocks
BUY
$129.00
Dedicated
Madewell
Seagrove Pullover Sweater
BUY
$59.50
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted