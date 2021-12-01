United States
Bornn
Colorama Baking Dish
Handmade enamel baking dish featuring bold color blocking. Perfect for camping, picnicking, or staying at home. Enamelware does a great job at insulating food to keep hot food hot and cold food cold for longer. Sold individually. Matching bowls and plates available, sold separately.
