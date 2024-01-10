Sally Hansen

Color Therapy Nail Polish In Fluer-t

$9.99 $7.48

Buy Now Review It

"Protect Your Energy" Oversize long sleeve shirt dress. All over "PYE" print on 100% Lyocell. ONE SIZE Front length hem - 82cm Back Length hem - 89cm Bust width - 66cm Sleeve length including cuff - 60cm Bottom hem opening - 64cm (Measurements taken with garment laid flat) FABRICATION Lyocell is one of the most eco-friendly fabrics available which is why we often use it. Not only is it sourced from organic and renewable sources, but it is processed via a low energy, low water, closed-loop system that recycles over 99.5% of the chemicals/solvents used in production, with the remaining 0.5% discharged as non-hazardous effluent. Lyocell is also extremely durable.