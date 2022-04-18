Madison Reed

Madison Reed Color Therapy Color Depositing Hair Mask luxuriously and effortlessly refreshes tone and adds intense hydration in just 5 minutes. Benefits Adds smoky ash tones to neutralize brassiness in brunette hair In-shower hair mask treatment takes just 5 minutes Refreshes existing color while conditioning your hair Powered by positively charged SmartDye Technology to deposit color where hair needs it most Use 2-3 times per week in place of conditioner - the more often you use it, the more color is deposited This shade is not intended for gray coverage Cruelty-free: not tested on animals Sustainable packaging Made in Italy Pro Tip: this shade is best for light to dark brown hair to reduce orange and red tones, or to refresh rich, chocolate tones Key Ingredients Keratin to strengthen and fortify hair, restore elasticity, and prevent breakage Argan Oil restores shine and nourishes hair from root to tip Ginseng Root Extract softens hair and alleviates split ends Formulated Without Ammonia Parabens Resorcinol PPD Phthalates Gluten SLS Titanium Dioxide